GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies were seeking the public's help after a man was reported missing today in Greenville County.
Deputies responded to the area of Marsmen Drive in Taylors to investigate, where he was last seen around noon, according to the family.
Robert James Mushtare was reportedly traveling on foot, and was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie and black and red pajama pants. Deputies say Mr. Mushtare does reportedly have mental disorders but is not considered violent.
As of 11:30 p.m. he was confirmed found, and reportedly a little cold, deputies confirmed.
