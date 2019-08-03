HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (FOX Carolina) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an endangered child alert out of Hawkins County for a 1-year-old little boy who they say was last seen with his non-custodial mother.
The agency says Carl James Carmichael was last seen on July 30 with his mother, Ella Amish, who they say does not have custody of her son.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find one-year-old Carl James Carmichael who is missing from Hawkins County. Carl was last seen with 30-year-old Ella Amish, his non-custodial mother. Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. pic.twitter.com/UUaV3qkn9S— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 3, 2019
Amish may be driving a green Dodge Journey with a Tennessee license plate number of 3R7-5L4.
Carl has blue eyes and blonde hair, weighing around 27 pounds. Amish, 30, stands at 5'2'' with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials say Carl has a serious medical concern.
A custodial interference warrant has been issued for Amish.
