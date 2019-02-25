MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in McDowell County said an elementary teacher’s assistant has been charged after reportedly assaulting a handicapped 9-year-old student.
Deputies said they charged Anjanette Rebekah Myers, 44, of Marion, with assault on an individual with a disability.
Myers was a teacher’s assistant at West Marion Elementary School when deputies said she struck a 9-year-old student on the side of the head.
Deputies said they began investigating after officials with McDowell County Schools learned of the incident and notified them.
A photo of Myers was no available.
