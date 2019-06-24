ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED said a 19-year-old suspect has been charged with three counts of murder and other offenses after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the early hours of June 23.
According to the coroner, Abbeville Police and EMS received a call around 3:09 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting at Hickory Heights Apartments on Cambridge Street.
First responders found four victims inside one of the apartments. Two of them had already passed away as a result of their injuries.
The deceased were identified by the coroner as 62-year-old Shirley Jean Jones, and 26-year-old Steven Tinch.
The coroner said the two other victims were transported to area hospitals. 24-year-old Johntavier Moss later passed away at Self Regional Healthcare.
The Abbeville Police Department requested the assistance of SLED in their investigation. The two agencies are joined by the Abbeville County Coroner's Office as they work to get more information.
Thom Berry with SLED said agents took the suspect in custody around 1:28 a.m. Monday.
Berry said Elijah Tyrez Head, 19, was charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Head was arrested without incident in a room at the Ideal Motel on East Laurens Highway in Greenwood, Berry said.
Berry said Head is believed to be the only suspect in the case.
Head was booked into the Greenwood County jail on a possession of marijuana charge.
He will be transferred to Abbeville County to face the murder charges once the marijuana charge has been resolved, an official at the Greenwood County jail said.
Head was scheduled to appear in bond court at 4:30 p.m. Monday, but he waived his right to a bond hearing.
