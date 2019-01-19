EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The Pickens County Coroner's Office has identified a teenager they say was found dead near an Easley roadway early Saturday afternoon.
The teenager was identified as 16-year-old Robert Tyler Butler, of Easley. As of writing, a manner of death has not been released.
According to Pickens County deputies, they responded to Saluda Dam Road near the intersection of Pistol Club Road along with Highway Patrol troopers. When they arrived, deputies found Butler deceased on the shoulder of the road, a few feet away from the pavement.
Deputies and troopers have examined the scene but were unable to definitively determine whether he was struck by a car or died from other causes.
An autopsy has been requested by the Pickens County Coroner's Office and will be scheduled for a later date.
Anyone with any potential information should call PCSO at (864) 898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
