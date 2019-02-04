Gaffney, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office received reports of vandalism to mailboxes and trash cans, which after investigation resulted in the arrest of five suspects.
The incidents took place between 8:30 pm Saturday, January 26th and 1:00 am Sunday, January 27th, deputies say.
Investigators connected the five suspects to the areas where these acts of vandalism took place: Love Springs Road, Filter Plant Road, Perrine Drive, Little Egypt Road and Speedway Road in Cherokee County.
Each of the five suspects was charged with seven counts of malicious damage to property. Three of the suspects were arrested as adults and booked in the Cherokee County Detention Center today.
The two remaining suspects were booked as juveniles and their cases will be handled in family court, deputies say.
The teenagers called it a game of "Trash Canning", and they would stop and reach out the window grabbing a garbage receptacle with wheels. The driver then would accelerate and the passenger would let go of the trash can in an effort to strike the mailbox, deputies say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.