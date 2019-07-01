ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday agents with SLED announced they have arrested two women in connection to a shooting on June 23 that left three people dead and another man wounded.
SLED said that 19-year-old Ta'Zaria Idejah Curry and 18-year-old DaiJeanne Lee Hamilton were both arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
Previously SLED said arrested 19-year-old suspect, Elijah Tyrez Head, who has been charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to the coroner, Abbeville Police and EMS received a call around 3:09 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting at Hickory Heights Apartments on Cambridge Street.
First responders found four victims inside one of the apartments. Two of them had already passed away as a result of their injuries.
The deceased were identified by the coroner as 62-year-old Shirley Jean Jones, and 26-year-old Steven Tinch.
The coroner said the two other victims were transported to area hospitals. 24-year-old Johntavier Moss later passed away at Self Regional Healthcare.
The Abbeville Police Department requested the assistance of SLED in their investigation. The two agencies are joined by the Abbeville County Coroner's Office as they work to get more information.
Thom Berry with SLED said agents took Head in custody around 1:28 a.m. Monday, June 24. Head was arrested without incident in a room at the Ideal Motel on East Laurens Highway in Greenwood, according to Berry.
Berry had previously said Head is believed to be the only suspect in the case but on Monday July 1, announced the arrest of both Curry and Hamilton.
Head was booked into the Greenwood County jail on a possession of marijuana charge.
He will be transferred to Abbeville County to face the murder charges once the marijuana charge has been resolved, an official at the Greenwood County jail said.
Head was scheduled to appear in bond court at 4:30 p.m. Monday, but he waived his right to a bond hearing.
Both Curry and Hamilton are being held at the Abbeville County Detention Center.
A vigil for the three victims took place on June 27 at Wilson Hill Park, on Washington Street in Abbeville.
MORE NEWS:
Fire crews battling flames at hotel construction site in Greenville
Anderson County Coroner identifies 58-year-old man killed in crash on Slater Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.