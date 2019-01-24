Asheville, NC. (FOX Carolina) -- An accused serial bank robber on the run from the FBI is now behind bars, the agency said Thursday.

Jason Lee Robinson, 49, of Pikeville, Kentucky is accusing in at least seven bank robberies since the end of December.

Investigators have dubbed Robinson the "Traveling Bandit" based on the great distances traveled between robberies. 

During each robbery, the FBI said the Bandit approached the counter on foot, presented a note demanding money, and threatening to use a weapon, before eventually fleeing on foot.

Below is a list of robberies Robinson is accused in:

Date of Robbery

Approximate Time

Location

Financial Institution

FBI Division

Friday, December 28, 2018

3:21 pm

Aventura, FL

Capital Bank

Miami

Wednesday, January 2, 2019

1:00 pm

Asheville, NC

Suntrust Bank

Charlotte

Friday, January 4, 2019

3:00 pm

Johnson City, TN

Mountain Commerce Bank

Knoxville

Tuesday, January 8, 2019

12:48 pm

Mt. Juliet, TN

US Bank

Memphis

Thursday, January 10, 2019

9:40 am

Prattville, AL

TrustMark Bank

Mobile

Monday, January 14, 2019

4:50 pm

Mt. Vernon, IL

5th 3rd Bank

Springfield

Thursday, January 17, 2019

4:00 pm

Price Branch, Utah

Wells Fargo Bank

Salt Lake City

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

multimedia producer

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.