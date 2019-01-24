Asheville, NC. (FOX Carolina) -- An accused serial bank robber on the run from the FBI is now behind bars, the agency said Thursday.
Jason Lee Robinson, 49, of Pikeville, Kentucky is accusing in at least seven bank robberies since the end of December.
Investigators have dubbed Robinson the "Traveling Bandit" based on the great distances traveled between robberies.
During each robbery, the FBI said the Bandit approached the counter on foot, presented a note demanding money, and threatening to use a weapon, before eventually fleeing on foot.
Below is a list of robberies Robinson is accused in:
Date of Robbery
Approximate Time
Location
Financial Institution
FBI Division
Friday, December 28, 2018
3:21 pm
Aventura, FL
Capital Bank
Miami
Wednesday, January 2, 2019
1:00 pm
Asheville, NC
Suntrust Bank
Charlotte
Friday, January 4, 2019
3:00 pm
Johnson City, TN
Mountain Commerce Bank
Knoxville
Tuesday, January 8, 2019
12:48 pm
Mt. Juliet, TN
US Bank
Memphis
Thursday, January 10, 2019
9:40 am
Prattville, AL
TrustMark Bank
Mobile
Monday, January 14, 2019
4:50 pm
Mt. Vernon, IL
5th 3rd Bank
Springfield
Thursday, January 17, 2019
4:00 pm
Price Branch, Utah
Wells Fargo Bank
Salt Lake City
