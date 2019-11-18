CAMPOBELLO, SC (FOX Carolina) - There are now at least five incidents involving wounded horses under investigation in two Upstate counties after the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department on Monday confirmed they opened a third case over the weekend.
The third Spartanburg County case was confirmed less than two hours after Greenville County deputies said they were also investigating two incidents involving injured horses.
MORE: Horse found with cuts, another shot multiple times in Greenville County according to deputies
This latest case happened sometime between Nov. 15 and 16 on Runion Road in Campobello.
The horse in this case suffered a cut to a hind leg but did not have to be put down.
Lt. Jamie Nelson, theDirector of Environmental Enforcement Department, said right now they can’t rule out an animal as the source of the attacks.
Nelson said the potential suspect list, including animals, is a long one at this point.
The two other incidents in Spartanburg County happened on Spencer Creek Road and Patterson Road in Campobello.
PREVIOUS:
Investigation underway after Campobello horse suffered deep cuts & had to be put down, owner offering reward for info
Spartanburg Co. official confirms another horse stabbing investigation underway in Campobello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.