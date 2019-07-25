SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mauricio Calderon is currently in critical condition, fighting for his life in an Upstate hospital.
He was shot Wednesday afternoon on Marlette Avenue.
FOX Carolina spoke to his mother, Michelle, on Thursday at an evening prayer vigil outside the hospital where Mauricio is. Nearly two dozen people showed up, held hands and lifted the 15-year-old in prayer.
“He was 15 and he had so many plans,” Michelle said as she fought back tears.
Those plans now hang in the balance as Mauricio clings to life.
“He was an innocent kid, he wasn’t a bad boy...he wasn’t doing bad things. He was just an innocent boy out there. I don’t understand why somebody would want to hurt him."
His family calls him "Rici". When we asked who he was as a person, his family found joy just thinking about his personality.
"Rici’s the most comical person. He would have everybody out here laughing,” Michelle said, finding laughter amidst the pain.
And yet, knowing exactly who her son is makes it harder for Michelle to understand why someone would wring so much heartache on a community.
“Anybody knows anything, call the police, do something because that boy deserves justice," she pleaded. "That’s not right.”
