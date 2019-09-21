GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Multiple families are being assisted by the American Red Cross in Greenville after an apartment fire broke out along North Highway 25 Bypass.
The Duncan Chapel Fire Department responded to the blaze.
Chief Watson with Duncan Chapel reported that two individuals were transported for medical treatment for minor injuries.
The Red Cross is reportedly helping eight adults and five children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
The fire is under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
