LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a mother and son were arrested Wednesday as deputies investigate what they said appears to be a "puppy mill operation" in the Ware Shoals area.
Deputies said they initially responded to an address on Indian Mound Road Tuesday to assist Animal Control. Animal Control was called by a person who bought a dog from a person at the address on Indian Mound Road and found the animal to be in poor health.
Deputies said they found nearly 150 dogs being kept on the property.
"This was truly a devastating scene of cruelty," LCSO spokesperson Courtney Snow said in a news release.
Snow said Barbara Timms and Barry Davis were both charged with animal cruelty due to the conditions the animals were in and the environment in which they were being kept.
Deputies said Anderson County's PAWS shelter was called in to tag and collect the puppies and dogs. The animals will likely require medical testing and treatment.
Overall, deputies said the following numbers of animals were taken from the property:
- 145 dogs
- 2 cats
- 107 chickens
- 10 ducks
- 8 rabbits
Deputies said Izzie's Pond is taking possession of the chickens, ducks, and rabbits since PAWS cannot accommodate them.
Deputies said additional charges may be filed in the case.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates on the situation.
