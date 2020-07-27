GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving Thornblade Club, a country club in the Greer area, officials say.
The club's interim general manager, Steve Munch has released a statement on the matter:
"Earlier this morning the board and management of Thornblade was made aware of a story posted on a news site in Columbia, SC, which has made a combination of charges and innuendo related to activities regarding the Club. This story was written without any contact or comment by the news site to the board or management at the Club. The board has made every effort to inform the membership of the Club’s current financial situation and the steps being taken to address those. It has been our goal from day one to be completely transparent. Despite the suggestions made by this story, the facts remain the same:
1. The Club is asking Members to vote on an assessment to cover an operating loss in our fiscal year ending March 31. We have held seven meetings over the past month to fully inform our Members of the financial situation. Other than one issue (unauthorized American Express usage) there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved. Thornblade will conduct a forensic audit if there is any indication otherwise.
2. It is alleged that a former employee obtained an American Express card resulting in unauthorized charges of $110,000. We contacted the Greenville County Sheriff's Department in May and asked them to conduct a criminal investigation. We are assisting in that investigation along with legal counsel.
As you may be aware, there were additional allegations made in this story. We have no knowledge of the issue and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment.
We anticipate that there will be media attention to this story and we ask that any and all inquiries be directed to Steve Munch."
Greenville County Sheriff's Office did not comment further on the investigation.
Stay with us as we learn more.
