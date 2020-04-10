LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Three individuals have been arrested in the Gray Court area after being dispatched to an armed robbery call along Sawmill Road, according to deputies.
While on scene of the home, deputies detected the strong smell of marijuana coming the residence. A search warrant was obtained for the property and the following were seized by deputies:
• Oxycodone pills (no proper prescription)
• Marijuana
• One loaded AK-47 rifle
• One loaded Taurus PT111 pistol
• Xanax pills (no proper prescription)
• Multiple boxes of ammunition
• Multiple counterfeit $100 bills
Deputies say Michael Blake Thornley of the home was charged with possession of a scheduled IV narcotic.
Jamaurice Shundre Lee of Georgia Acres Road was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Christopher Dantonio Young of Currys Lake Road was charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic.
After the suspect returned the items stolen, the victim of the armed robbery dropped the charges.
