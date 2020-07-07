ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Three people have been charged following an investigation by the Asheville Police Department concerning firearms being openly carried at several demonstrations downtown.
On June 21, multiple demonstrations were held in the area of the Roger McGuire Green in downtown Asheville. Police say as the events continued into the evening hours, some individuals arrived while openly carrying firearms.
Thankfully, officers say no acts of violence occurred and the department made the decision not to intervene with the individuals in an attempt to avoid any further escalation.
A criminal investigation into the evening's events was conducted, with specific focus on any violations of North Carolina General Statue 14-277.2, "Weapons at Parades, Etc., Prohibited."
As a result of the investigation, three people were charged by way of criminal summons. They are as follows:
- Zachary Steve McFarland, 30, of Asheville
- William Jay Turknett, 36, of Hendersonville
- Joshua Cody Case, 35, of Candler
In addition to the statutory violation, Case was also charged with carrying a firearm within a city park.
Asheville police continue to investigate the incident, as well as others concerning acts of violence and vandalism in the downtown area. Anyone with information on any of the events is asked to reach out to the department at (828) 252-1110.
