SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp will be back in court on Friday morning, July 26.
The survivors of two of Kohlhepp’s victims will take the stand for a damages hearing.
The hearing stems from lawsuits filed by the family of Charlie David Carver and the widow of Scott Ponder.
Melissa Brackman was pregnant when her husband, Scott Ponder, was killed at Superbike Motorsports more than 15 years ago.
Their son, Scotty, now a sophomore in high school, will also take the stand and talk about the father he never met.
“I've had a decent amount of time to think about what I'm going to say and I'm actually ready to forgive him,” Ponder’s widow, Melissa Brackman said. “I'm ready to look at him and tell him those words. I feel like that may not do anything for him but that is what I need.”
Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven murders and sentenced to life in prison.
Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas, Scott Ponder and Chris Sherbert were shot and killed at Superbike Motorsports in 2003.
Kohlhepp confessed to their murders in 2016 after his arrest for the murders of Johnny and Megan Coxie and Charlie David Carver.
