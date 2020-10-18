Elle Everson

Elle Everson

 (Photo: Greenville County S.O./ Oct. 18, 2020)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a toddler who was reported missing was located at her home and was safe Sunday afternoon.

GCSO says 3-year-old Elle Everson was last seen on Groce Meadow Road, but didn't provide a time for her last known appearance. GCSO air support and search and rescue teams actively searched the area.

Shortly after GCSO announced the search for her, the office announced she was located safely at her home.

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

