WEST PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Facebook page for the Town of West Pelzer shared a cheeky post Saturday morning, saying someone flipped their car and took out trees along Main Street.
In the post, the town government said the flipped Volkswagen took out two trees in front of Town Mill Place. The post suggested the driver of the car left the scene, leaving behind loose parts and the iconic Volkswagen badge.
The town page promised that clean up would be handled, but noted that the person who drove the car is being sought out.
They also noted the speed limit in that area is 25 miles per hour.
The page editor also decided to get cheeky in the comments; one person wondered if the trees struck were Bradford Pears, but the town said they were "crepe myrtles that had never been 'crepe murdered'". Additionally, the page noted the Volkswagen involved was a newer model.
