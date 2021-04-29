GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - In a new series called Tracking the Case. We're uncovering details about cold cases never revealed before.
Greenville County deputies said it was four years ago, a group of three masked men ambushed Antron Crawford outside his own home. Crawford was shot and killed and no arrests have been made.
His father, Theodore Fuller was there when shots rang out. He said he, Antron and Antron's girlfriend lived at the residence along Bethuel Street together.
"All I could do was hold him and try and help him stay calm. And I prayed harder than I have ever prayed in my life," Fuller said.
Fuller said the September 2017 night turned his Greenville County road from feeling like home to heartbreak.
Lt. Ryan Flood said earlier that night, Crawford pocked up his girlfriend from a Bingo Hall on Augusta Road and made it back home. Flood said Antron backed his car into the driveway of the home and that's when the men attacked.
'I have a big bush that's by the front door and he was coming around it and he came straight into my arms and he said "Pop I've been shot," Fuller said.
Deputies said four years later, the only remaining evidence comes down to one of the suspect's shoes, left behind on scene. It was sent off for DNA, however, nothing was recovered.
"With my son looking at me and me looking into his eyes, struggling like that, all I could see was my little boy. Not a 36-year-old man, but a little boy," Fuller said.
Fuller tells us Antron was not in his life until the age of 14. From the moment they were reunited, the two were constantly together. Fuller said he stayed with his son until the paramedics arrived.
"I remember when they got to the stop sign to make that left hand turn to the hospital, the lights and the sirens stopped and I knew right then...I knew right then that my son was gone."
After the murder, Fuller left the Upstate and the secrets kept behind closed doors. He claims a dozen people were gathered outside at the time of the shooting, yet no one saw who the masked suspects were.
"If someone who has enough anger to pull the trigger on another human being, they're certainly without question an individual who could do it to more than one person," Lt. Ryan Flood said.
Deputies want these three men arrested so no one else gets hurt in the process.
"One thing I do know is that it was a planned attack, and I think it was somebody close to my son. cause they knew his routine," Fuller said.
Investigators go back to an attempted robbery, yet Theodore said not a single dollar was taken off Antron that night, leaving the case cold.
"No doubt in my mind that somebody knows but they’re not saying anything," Fuller said.
