SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Simpsonville officials are investigating after three trailers were stolen from the Simpsonville Fire Department on Neely Ferry Road on Saturday, according to a press release.
The trailer is used to collect aluminum cans for the S.C. Burned Children's Fund. Trailers were also stolen from Station 3 and 4 on January 8th, officials say.
The trailers are collection points for aluminum cans that are sold to donate funds to the Medical University of South Carolina Burned Children's Fund. The funds are used to host Camp-Can-Do for children who have suffered burns across the state.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Greenville County Sheriff's Office at 864-271-5210.

