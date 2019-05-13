ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A newly released 911 transcript reveals the initial 911 caller had some speculation that Krista Madden’s report that she and her infant daughter were kidnapped may be a hoax.
Madden, 35, was charged with attempted murder on May 10 after Henderson County deputies said she threw her 7-week-old daughter down a ravine.
A day earlier, Asheville police began investigating after Madden claimed she and the baby had been kidnapped. Reportedly they had been forced into her vehicle and driven away by a masked man and woman.
On Monday, Asheville police released a redacted transcript of the 911 call that prompted the investigation.
“…The car is gone. I don’t know where she would’ve gone for a walk then if she took the car,” the caller told dispatchers. “And I don’t know if this is a hoax. But I’ve been trying to reach her. And it just says, ‘Don’t call the phone. I’ve been abducted.’ Unless this is a hoax. But, you know, she always tells me where she goes.”
The caller then admitted Madden had “been a little down,” but then again expressed worry the abduction claims may be untrue.
“I mean normally she would not be one to pull pranks or anything,” the caller said. “She’s, you know, she’s a very responsible person. She’s got a job.”
