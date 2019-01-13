Transylvania, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On January 12th 2019, a Deputy with the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling on Shallow Creek Rd in Rosman, while following up on leads in an unrelated case.
Deputy J.K. Jones found a male subject standing in the road with injuries consistent with being assaulted. The male subject, 21-year-old, Nathan Thomas Leaman was transported to Transylvania Regional Hospital with minor injuries, deputies say.
Deputy Jones’ investigation led to 360 Shallow Creek Rd where witnesses informed deputies that another person, a 17-year-old male had been stabbed by injured suspect Thomas Leaman and had left the scene to go to the hospital.
Witnesses described the suspect Leaman as arriving at the home in an impaired state and after some time he became agitated, produced a knife and made a threat.
During the struggle to take the knife from Leaman, the 17-year-old was stabbed in the leg, deputies say.
Patrol deputies and detectives collected statements and evidence from the scene and Transylvania Regional Hospital.
Both the 17-year-old juvenile and Leaman were treated and released from the hospital.
Thomas Leaman was arrested for felonious assault with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule 3 controlled substance and simple possession of marijuana, officials reported.
He is currently being held on a $45,000 bond
