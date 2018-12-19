PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Treasurer Howard Stuart has been accused of stealing from the Masonic Lodge of Pendleton, officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said Stuart was arrested on Tuesday on charges of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, valuing over $10,000.
Deputies said they met with members of the lodge in reference to the documentation of the last five years, and the money missing. The complainants provided Detectives documentation showing that over $14,500.000 had been stolen.
