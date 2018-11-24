SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Spartanburg County Coroner said Saturday morning that they were investigating a fatal crash.
Troopers say the accident occurred at 5:33 a.m. All lanes were blocked on SC 101 at Berry Shoals Road for several hours.
Troopers said Patrick's 1999 Nissan pick-up truck was struck by a 1998 Dodge pick-up when the Dodge crossed over the median. The driver of the Nissan was seat belted, and entrapped. He was pronounced dead on scene at 6:32 a.m.
The coroner identified the deceased as 67-year-old Stanley Lloyd Patrick of Enchanted Oaks Drive in Waterloo.
Troopers identified the driver of the second truck as 25-year-old Daniel McCall. He was not seat-belted at the time of the accident and transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear.
Troopers said McCall has been charged with felony DUI with death, driving uninsured, and driving under suspension.
Both the Coroner's Office and SCHP are investigating the incident. The coroner says toxilogical results are pending, along with an external examination.
