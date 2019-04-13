SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man has been arrested after the car he was driving burst into flames during a vehicle pursuit on I-85, with a one year old inside.
Troopers say that around 10:20 p.m. Friday, they attempted a traffic stop on Highway 14 in Greenville. The driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.
The chase continued on Highway 14 until the driver led troopers onto I-85 north near mile marker 56.
During this time, troopers say they observed smoke and sparks coming from the vehicle. The smoke continued to intensify, so troopers alerted the fire department.
As the car began to catch fire, troopers say they saw a large bag being thrown from the vehicle.
Around mile marker 60, the car became completely engulfed in flames. Troopers said the car's speed decreased to nearly 30 miles per hour.
The driver proceeded to exit the vehicle, and take off on foot as the car rolled to a stop.
After firefighters extinguished the blaze, troopers say a body was found in the backseat.
According to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger, 1-year-old Xena Rah'Lah Norman of Foxborough Road in Spartanburg died in the Friday night incident.
SLED was called in to help investigate, and a K-9 unit was deployed as law enforcement canvassed the area for the driver.
Upon investigation, troopers say they discovered illegal drugs inside the bag that was thrown out of the car during the pursuit.
Though the initial search was unsuccessful, troopers say they eventually were able to arrest Imhotep Osiris Norman, 26.
He is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Troopers say his charges are pending as the investigation continues.
He is scheduled to appear before a Spartanburg County judge at 2 p.m. Saturday.
An autopsy to determine Xena's exact cause of death will be performed at a later date.
MORE NEWS:
Suspect charged with murder of teen found dead in car denied bond
Loved ones remember Ware Shoals H.S. teen killed in collision on way home from prom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.