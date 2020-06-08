ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they've made an arrest in a hit and run that left two motorcyclists injured on June 6 near Abbeville.
According to troopers, the collision between a pickup truck and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle happened six miles north of Abbeville around 9:10 p.m.
Troopers say the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were traveling north on SC-201, while the truck traveled south. However, when the truck turned left near Milford Dairy Road, the motorcycle collided with it, ejecting both the driver and passenger from the motorcycle.
The motorcycle occupants were both wearing helmets and were transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers later said the truck had been identified as a green Toyota Tacoma. They say it could have had damage to the passenger side, and would be missing the chrome Tacoma emblem.
On Monday, troopers announced they arrested 28-year-old Matthew Byrd of Greenwood in connection to the incident.
He's currently awaiting bond court at the Abbeville Detention Center, and has been charged with the following:
- Failure to yield right of way
- Leaving scene with property damage
- Leaving scene with injury
- Leaving scene with great bodily injury
Troopers say the accident remains under investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.