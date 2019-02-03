OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday morning that an arrest had been made in the case of a fatal hit and run from last year.
Trooper Bill Rhyne with SCHP said Arturo Beatriz, 36, of Seneca was arrested Saturday evening. He has been charged with one count leaving the scene of a hit and run that resulted in death.
On November 14, 2018 Dale Howard Showers, 94, of Seneca was hospitalized after he was found along the edge of Houston Rice Road near Seneca Health and Rehabilitation. Showers later passed away from his injuries.
It was determined that the elderly man had been a victim of a hit and run.
OCONEE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) South Carolina Highway Patrol are currently still seeking in…
A lengthy investigation led officials to arrest Beatriz in connection to the fatal incident.
Beatriz was also charged with operating a vehicle without a license.
He was booked into the Oconee County detention center. A judge set a total surety bond of $250,232.50.
