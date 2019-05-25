GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says an armed robbery suspect on the run from Charlotte police was finally stopped after crashing near Gaffney Saturday night.
According to SCHP, Charlotte-Mecklenberg police tried to stop a person driving a red Ford, but the suspect gave chase on I-85. However, the chase would eventually cross the state line between North and South Carolina, prompting CMPD to call on SCHP for help.
From there, SCHP took up the chase on I-85 southbound. SCHP says Gaffney police deployed spike strips on the suspect's car at exit 92, but the suspect kept going.
Eventually, troopers say the suspect rear-ended an SCHP car and went off the right side of the roadway, crashing near Gaffney. Troopers say the suspect was apprehended without further incident.
We were directed to contact CMPD for more details on what happened prior to the chase hitting South Carolina. We have since reached out and are awaiting additional information from them.
We're also told the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating the collision.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.