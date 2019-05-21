SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a Spartanburg man faces multiple charges after a hit-and-run that claimed a pedestrian’s life.
The pedestrian was struck on May 18 around 4 a.m. along Drayton Road.
Troopers said Shamont Damaris Gaffney, 30, was traveling east in a Suzuki when the vehicle ran off the road and onto the sidewalk, striking the victim. Gaffney then left the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital and passed away the next day due to injuries.
On Monday, Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Christopher Ray Dalton, 32, of Camp Street in Spartanburg.
Clevenger said Dalton was an organ donor and the organ procurement process is underway.
Gaffney has since been apprehended and charged with leaving the scene resulting in great bodily injury, reckless driving, and driving under suspension second offense.
