ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they have arrested a man responsible for a hit-and-run that occurred on March 3.
According to troopers, a tip they received on March 4 led to the arrest of 28-year-old Caleb Alexander Brock of Candler, NC. Brock was arrested after being identified as the owner and operator of the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Brock was charged with felony hit and run, driving while license revoked, driving left of center and expired registration and inspection.
Authorities responded to a collision on Monte Vista Road around midnight on March 3 where a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene.
As a result of the collision, the pedestrian identified as James Polischuk 20 year old, of Rochester, NY, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Investigators were seeking to locate a Maroon 2013 Kia Optima passenger car with heavy front end damage and a loud muffler. The vehicle was last seen traveling west on Monte Vista Road towards Dogwood Road.
The State Highway Patrol would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping solve this incident.
