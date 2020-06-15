GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian Saturday evening.
SCHP says the crash happened around 9:33 p.m. along SC-414 near Glassy Mountain Road.
Troopers say the pedestrian was traveling east on SC-414 in the westbound lane. The driver of a 2011 Ford Focus was also traveling east.
The Ford Focus reportedly then drove left of center, moved into the westbound lane, and struck the pedestrian - then left the scene.
SCHP was later able to locate the Ford, and has since charged the driver, Michael Wilkins, 44, with felony DUI with death and leaving the scene with death.
The coroner identified the victim as 24 year old Haley Marie Fleming.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
Convicted thief, convicted abuser of women, convicted drunk. That is Micheal Leroy Wilkins. I'm sure he was in the process of turning his life around though.
