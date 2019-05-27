PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they've charged a mother with felony DUI in connection to a fatal crash along Walhalla Highway that took the lives of her 6-year-old twin boys.
According to highway patrol, the accident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. along Walhalla Highway near Concord Church Road.
Troopers say a 2005 BMW traveling north on SC 183 (Walhalla Highway) was attempting to pass another vehicle when it struck a 2014 KIA driving south head on. Troopers said the BMW overturned, and slid down the highway as a result of the crash.
According to highway patrol, the BMW traveling north held three people, an adult female driver, and two six-year-old children. Troopers say neither the driver nor children were wearing a seatbelt, and all three were ejected when the vehicle flipped.
Troopers say the driver of the KIA that was hit head on was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
The female driver was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital. The two children in the vehicle with her were transported to separate hospitals, but both unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.
Later Monday afternoon, the Pickens County Coroner identified the children as 6-year-old twin boys, Dylan and Camryn Clark.
The twins' aunt, Pamela Clark, spoke with FOX Carolina about the accident - saying the family is still in shock.
"It's all so shocking and heartbreaking," Clark said. "[They were] the sweetest little twins ever."
Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the boys' mother, Jennifer Lyn Knox, has been charged in connection to the accident.
The 38-year-old from Seneca faces the following charges:
- Two counts felony DUI resulting in death
- Child endangerment
- Two counts child restraint violation
- Seatbelt violation
Knox remains in the hospital, where she is being treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Upon her release, Hovis says she will be transported to the Pickens County Detention Center.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
