PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed it was investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday night in Pickens County, killing two children.
According to highway patrol, the accident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. along Walhalla Highway near Concord Church Road.
Troopers say a vehicle traveling north on SC 183 (Walhalla Highway) was attempting to pass another vehicle when it struck a vehicle driving south head on. Troopers said the vehicle traveling north overturned, and slid down the highway as a result of the crash.
According to highway patrol, the vehicle traveling north held three people, an adult female driver, and two six-year-old children. Troopers say neither the driver nor children were wearing a seatbelt, and all three were ejected when the vehicle flipped.
Troopers say the driver of the vehicle that was hit head on was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
The female driver was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital and at this time her condition is unknown. The two children in the vehicle with her were transported, but both succumbed to their injuries.
At this time, the highway patrol is still investigating.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
