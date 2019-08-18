GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they're investigating a collision along I-85 that has left a portion of the roadway blocked.
According to troopers, the accident happened on the northbound side of the roadway near mile marker 51 around 7:45 a.m.
Though troopers have reported injuries, they say the accident is non-fatal.
A detour has been set up while crews work the collision. Passerby observed a semi-truck that appeared to have been involved.
We have a crew en route, and are working to learn more.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
