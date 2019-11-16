CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Drivers are asked to avoid a collision scene along I-85 NB near mile marker 102, near Blacksburg.
South Carolina Highway Patrol has set up a detour, that will go from Exit 102 to crossover to Highway 5 back to I-85.
Troopers are on scene investigating the collision, injuries have been reported at this time.
