CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Drivers are asked to avoid a collision scene along I-85 NB near mile marker 102, near Blacksburg. 

South Carolina Highway Patrol has set up a detour, that will go from Exit 102 to crossover to Highway 5 back to I-85. 

Troopers are on scene investigating the collision, injuries have been reported at this time. 

