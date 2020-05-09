GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they're investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred early Saturday morning.
According to troopers, a 2010 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north along US-25 near SC-254 when it struck a pedestrian, who was also traveling north, around 5:40 a.m. on May 9.
Troopers say the pedestrian unfortunately passed away as a result of their injuries. Later Saturday, the Greenwood County Coroner identified the deceased as Sylvester Clark of Johnson, South Carolina.
The accident is under investigation by SCHP and the Coroner's Office. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
US coronavirus cases surpass 1.3 million with more than 78,000 deaths
Police: Suspect taken into custody after hours long standoff at Landrum residence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.