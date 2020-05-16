GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has died after being hit by a pickup truck just south of Greenwood Friday night.
SCHP says it happened around 10:35 p.m. According to troopers, the truck was traveling south on Highway 25 Bypass when it struck the man near Spring Valley Road. We're told the man was trying to cross the highway when he was hit.
The county coroner's office identified the man as 48-year-old Ricky Lewis Gary of Greenwood. He passed away on scene, and his death was ruled an accident.
SCHP and the coroner's office continue to investigate.
