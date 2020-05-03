PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is facing a handful of charges after driving their SUV off a Pelzer bridge Sunday evening, landing near railroad tracks.

We were first alerted to the scene by  FOX Carolina viewer Kaitlyn Pepper just before 9 p.m., who sent us photos and told us what she saw.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet SUV was driving east on Green Street before running off the left side of the road, hitting the bridge over the railroad tracks. The SUV ran down the embankment and came to rest just off of the tracks. SCHP says the driver, who was the only one in the SUV, was taken to a Greenville hospital for treatment.

However, troopers have charged the driver for driving too fast for conditions, having an open container, and for having an expired registration.

Kaitlyn says as of 9:50 p.m., crews were able to get the SUV out of the embankment.

