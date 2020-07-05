LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that happened in Laurens County Sunday afternoon, and they're still looking for one of the drivers involved.
According to SCHP, the collision happened around 3 p.m. on US-221 near Ekom Beach Road. The driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on the highway while a 2013 Dodge Charger headed south. The Impala crossed left of the center line, hitting the Charger head-on.
Troopers say the Impala's driver took off on foot after the collision, and they're still trying to figure out who the driver is.
The driver of the Charger was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
If you have information on the collision, you're encouraged to reach out to SCHP.
