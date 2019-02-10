ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people were injured in a late night hit and run in Anderson County.
Trooper Joel Hovis said a moped and an unknown vehicle were traveling North on Highway 28 around 4:40 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle slammed into the rear of the bike.
The vehicle left the scene.
Hovis says the moped driver and their passenger were taken to AnMed. The extent of their injuries was unknown at the time.
MAIT is investigating the incident. Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
