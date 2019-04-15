SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man has been arrested after the car he was driving burst into flames during a chase on I-85, killing a one-year-old child inside.
Troopers say that around 10:20 p.m. Friday, they attempted a traffic stop on Highway 14 in Greenville.
The driver did not stop and a chase began on Highway 14 until the driver led troopers onto I-85 north near mile marker 56.
During this time, troopers say they observed smoke and sparks coming from the vehicle. The smoke continued to intensify, so troopers alerted the fire department.
As the car began to catch fire, troopers say they saw a large bag being thrown from the vehicle.
Around mile marker 60, the car became completely engulfed in flames. Troopers said the car's speed decreased to nearly 30 miles per hour.
The driver proceeded to exit the vehicle, and take off on foot as the car rolled to a stop.
After firefighters extinguished the blaze, troopers say a small body was found in the backseat.
According to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger, that body was of 1-year-old Xena Rah'Lah Norman of Foxborough Road in Spartanburg died in the Friday night incident.
An autopsy to determine Xena's exact cause of death will be performed at a later date.
SLED was called in to help investigate, and a K-9 unit was deployed as law enforcement canvassed the area for the driver.
Troopers said they recovered the bag that was thrown from the car during the pursuit and found illegal drugs inside.
Though the initial search was unsuccessful, troopers say they eventually were able to track down the suspect, Imhotep Osiris Norman, 26.
Norman was arrested and taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
CHARGES FILED
SLED has charged Imhotep Norman with homicide by child abuse in this case.
On Monday, troopers released the charged they had filed against Norman following the chase.
Those charges are failure to stop for a blue light resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute amphetamine.
Norman has had multiple past charges filed against him in South Carolina, including unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of schedule I, II, and III substances.
EMOTIONAL BOND HEARING
Norman went before a Spartanburg County judge at 2 p.m. Saturday, where his bond was denied.
Norman's mother spoke on his behalf.
On the other side, the victim's family beat on the glass over the emotional testimonies, our photographer noticed.
“I just know that the car wasn’t on fire when I got out the car. I would have stayed in that car with my daughter. I would have never got out the car while the car was on fire. I seen sparks coming from under the tires when I tried to stop and I couldn’t stop at that point. I don’t know why what happened to the car were I couldn’t stop”
The suspect told the judge, moments before bond court ended on Saturday.
