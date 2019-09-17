GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian injured in Greenville County, dispatch officials say.
Troopers say the hit and run was reported Tuesday just after 10:30 p.m.
The vehicle fled the Walmart where it reportedly happened, dispatch says. A description of the vehicle has not be released by troopers yet, and the condition of the victim remains unknown.
