SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- An initial traffic stopped has led to a chase and a foot pursuit on Tuesday evening, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Joe Hovis, with SCHP says the incident started at 8:44 p.m. along Highway 221 near Steel House Road. Officials attempted to stop the driver over a improper tag, but it turned into a pursuit when the driver did not stop.
Hovis says the pursuit ended along Evans Road, where the suspect wrecked the vehicle into an embankment and fled the scene on foot.
Officials are on scene still looking for the suspect.
The vehicle was reported stolen, Trooper Hovis says.
