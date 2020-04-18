OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they, and their MAIT Team, are investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred early Saturday morning along I-85.
According to troopers, a pedestrian was walking southbound along the interstate near mile marker 3 in Oconee County when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
The person unfortunately passed away. Their identity has yet to be released.
Troopers say the vehicle involved is unknown at this time. They are utilizing their MAIT Team to investigate the collision.
