ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pickup truck reportedly left the scene of a collision with a motorcycle Saturday evening.
SCHP says the collision between the truck and the Harley-Davidson motorcycle happened six miles north of Abbeville around 9:10 p.m.
Troopers say the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were traveling north on SC-201, while the truck traveled south. However, when the truck turned left near Milford Dairy Road, the motorcycle collided with it, ejecting both the driver and passenger from the motorcycle.
The motorcycle occupants were both wearing helmets and were transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers later said the truck had been identified as a Toyota Tacoma. It's possibly green in color. They say it may have damage to the passenger side, and would be missing the chrome Tacoma emblem.
The MAIT unit is investigating. Anyone with information on the collision, or information about the vehicle should reach out to SCHP at (803) 896-9621, 1 (800) 768-1501, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.