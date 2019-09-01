GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead after an unknown vehicle collided with their moped early Saturday morning.
According to troopers, the accident took place along SC-291 near Hicks Road around 2 a.m.
They say two occupants were riding a moped, without helmets, north on the roadway when an unknown vehicle hit them from behind.
Troopers say both riders were ejected. One person succumbed to their injuries, while another was injured and transported to the hospital via EMS.
The deceased occupant was later identified as 54-year-old Brenda Kay Brown of Greenville. The coroner says Brown died on the scene just before 2 a.m. due to multiple blunt force trauma injuries.
On September 1st the second moped occupant passed away from injuries sustained in the crash. The second occupant was identified as James Patrick Arnold, 53, of McNeese Drive.
Right now, troopers are investigating - trying to track down the suspect vehicle and driver. Anyone with information on the incident, or who was in the area around the time of the accident, is asked to call SCHP at (864) 241-1000 or *47.
