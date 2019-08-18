GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they're investigating a collision along I-85 that has left a portion of the roadway blocked Sunday morning. 

According to troopers, the accident happened on the northbound side of the roadway near mile marker 51 around 7:45 a.m. 

85 crash 8/18

SCHP is investigating a non-fatal collision along I-85 northbound near mile marker 51 in Greenville County. 

Though troopers reported injuries, they say the accident was non-fatal. 

The accident appeared to have involved a tractor trailer crashing into some construction vehicles, and equipment set up along the roadway. 

A detour was set up while crews work the collision. As of 11:45 a.m., the roadway appeared clear for travel. 

We're still working to learn what caused the collision. 

