ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run collision is underway in Abbeville County.
Per the SCHP collision tracker, the incident was reported around 6:08 p.m. near the intersection of SC-28 and SC-20. However, further details were not immediately available.
SCHP later confirmed the incident as fatal.
We’ve reached out to SCHP and local authorities for more information.
