Fatal hit-and-run in Abbeville Co.

 (FOX Carolina/ May 14, 2020)

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run collision is underway in Abbeville County.

Per the SCHP collision tracker, the incident was reported around 6:08 p.m. near the intersection of SC-28 and SC-20. However, further details were not immediately available.

SCHP later confirmed the incident as fatal.

We’ve reached out to SCHP and local authorities for more information.

