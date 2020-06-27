ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help as they investigate a hit and run that left a moped operator injured.
Troopers say the incident took place around 1:10 a.m. on June 27 along Clemson Boulevard near Lakeside Road in Anderson County.
Details on the accident itself remain limited, however troopers have described the suspect vehicle as a light in color, small or medium passenger car. It may have damage to its front end.
The suspect vehicle is accused of striking a moped, injuring the operator, and fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information on the collision, or the vehicle of interest is asked to contact SCHP at (864) 241-1000 or 1 (800) 768-1503. One can also call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
MORE NEWS:
SC governor extends state of emergency, accuses young people of not following social distancing
Troopers searching for information on hit and run that left bicyclist critically injured in Anderson Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.