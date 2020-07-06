HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help as they investigate a hit and run, that resulted in a woman being severely injuring, and later passing away.
The family spoke to FOX Carolina Crews and informed us that the moped driver, Jessica Coleman unfortunately passed away after being on life support for more than two weeks.
The wreck happened around 10:18 p.m. Thursday, June 18 on US 76, also known as Belton Highway, near Secondary 664.
Troopers said a 2014 Ford F-150 pickup that is either a Lariat, King Ranch or Platinum edition, struck the moped and then fled the scene.
Troopers are unsure of the color of the pickup, but said the vehicle was last seen traveling east on US 76.
The truck will have damage to the passenger front and passenger side. The passenger side mirror should also be missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or you can call Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).
The family has started a GoFundMe to help with the family's expenses. You can find the link here.
